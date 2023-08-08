StockNews.com Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 369.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,033,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,524,000 after buying an additional 192,220 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

