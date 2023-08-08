Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.75.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

DCO opened at $44.09 on Friday. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ducommun by 881.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

