Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -380.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Worldwide

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.