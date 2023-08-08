Genpact (G) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Genpact has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Genpact

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

