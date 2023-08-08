StockNews.com Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on City Office REIT
City Office REIT Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of City Office REIT
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2,533.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than City Office REIT
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.