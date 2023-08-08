StockNews.com Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on City Office REIT

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

City Office REIT stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2,533.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.