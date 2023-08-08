70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect 70489 (PAA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.83 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

