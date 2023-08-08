Schneider National’s (SNDR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

