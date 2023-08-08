StockNews.com Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDOT
Green Dot Trading Down 3.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Dot by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Green Dot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Dot
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.