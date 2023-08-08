StockNews.com Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Green Dot Trading Down 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Dot by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Green Dot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

