Morgan Stanley Cuts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $54.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.13. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 394.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

