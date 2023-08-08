PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

PTCT stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

