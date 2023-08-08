Morgan Stanley Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $9.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

RKT stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 2.15. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

