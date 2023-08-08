Reinsurance Group of America’s (RGA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $160.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.55.

NYSE RGA opened at $139.56 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

