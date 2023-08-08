Morgan Stanley Trims Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Target Price to $16.00

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 361.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,768,000 after buying an additional 3,049,329 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,612,000 after buying an additional 1,444,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,760,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,235,000 after buying an additional 661,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

