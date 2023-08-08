Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Boot Barn stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

