Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDGR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,850 shares of company stock worth $1,440,230. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,567,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 185.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 885,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 29.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,966,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 940.3% during the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 571,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 516,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

