Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 360,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

