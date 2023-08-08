Copa (CPA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Copa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60. Copa has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Copa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Institutional Trading of Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

