Golar LNG (GLNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.4 %

GLNG opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 59,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 117,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

