Analysts Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) PT at $73.00

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at CSG Systems International

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.0 %

CSGS stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

