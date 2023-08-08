GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $6.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

GPRO stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $583.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.36.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

