Primo Water (PRMW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Primo Water by 16.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

