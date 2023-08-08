ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.14).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.95) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 673.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

