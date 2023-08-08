Onto Innovation (ONTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 3.0 %

ONTO stock opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $126.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87.

In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

