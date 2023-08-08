Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $38.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Insider Activity at Ichor

Institutional Trading of Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ichor by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.