Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $113.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after buying an additional 1,370,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,717,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,377,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR opened at $90.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $92.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

