CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,247 shares of company stock worth $784,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $517,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 101.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 168.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,671,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 844.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 337,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

