Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
