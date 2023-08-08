Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) PT at $711.75

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $711.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNNGY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

DNNGY opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

