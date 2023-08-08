Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Sabre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 195.8% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,829,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,699 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Sabre by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 491,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 452,681 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 98,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Sabre Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.