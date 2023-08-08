Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $1.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BRF in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 511,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 3,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in BRF by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after buying an additional 8,898,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

