Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $43.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Model N by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Model N stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.69. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
