Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $43.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,837 shares of company stock worth $1,192,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Model N by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.69. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

