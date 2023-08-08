Brokerages Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target at $16.20

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.
PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Shares of PNTG stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.71 million, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.03. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
