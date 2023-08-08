Brokerages Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target at $16.20

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNTG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.71 million, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.03. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.