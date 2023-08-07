Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $6,375,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVDA traded up $7.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.17. 32,037,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,807,898. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

