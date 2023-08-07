Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $3.40 on Monday, reaching $131.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,580,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,390,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,663 shares of company stock valued at $24,377,091 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.