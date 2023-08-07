Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $19.54 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $7.37 on Monday, hitting $454.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,037,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,807,898. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

