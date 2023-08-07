NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $450.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,860,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,793,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

