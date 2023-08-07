ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,075 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,295,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV remained flat at $110.08 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,148. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.