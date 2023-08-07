iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,809,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS MTUM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.08. 229,123 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.35. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

