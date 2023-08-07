ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,444,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,292,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.23 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

