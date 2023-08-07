Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

