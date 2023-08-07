Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $8.77

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $8.41. Alector shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 199,374 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Alector Trading Down 16.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 349.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 29.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

