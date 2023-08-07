3,461 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRV traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $170.16. 466,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $176.91. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

