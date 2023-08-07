Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.92. 13,512,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,379,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,663 shares of company stock valued at $24,377,091. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

