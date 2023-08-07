ProVise Management Group LLC Has $13.41 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,663 shares of company stock valued at $24,377,091. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,512,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,379,057. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

