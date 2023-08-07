Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,090 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NVDA traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $449.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,338,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,793,383. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

