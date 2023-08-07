ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $344,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.19. 284,796 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

