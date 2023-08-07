ProVise Management Group LLC Has $461,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.78. 4,508,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,391. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

