ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. 131,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,198. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

