ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CDAY. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

In related news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $319,839.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $319,839.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,212. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CDAY traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.27. 1,724,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -794.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

