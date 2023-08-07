ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.09. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

